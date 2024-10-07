Manipur: Assam Rifles Busts Cross-Border Smuggling Attempt In Moreh
IMPHAL: In a latest turn of event, the Assam Rifles have thwarted yet another attempt of cross-border smuggling along the Indo-Myanmar border at Moreh in Manipur's Tengnoupal district.
The troops of the paramilitary force, while conducting their routine patrol on Saturday, spotted two to three individuals transferring some items from two vehicles to a nearby store suspiciously.
This was informed by the Assam Rifles in a press statement released on Sunday.
The suspects became nervous after noticing the Assam Rifles personnel approaching towards them so much so that they immediately abandoned their vehicles and fled the scene.
The Assam Rifles team tried their best to nab the culprits who eventually managed to evade capture in the crowded market area.
The troops found 115 cases of foreign liquor concealed in sacks after carrying out a thorough inspection of the abandoned vehicles.
The value of the seized contraband items stands at approximately Rs four lakh in the international market.
The confiscated items along with the two vehicles were later handed over to the customs officials in Moreh for further investigation.
