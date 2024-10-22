Manipur: Security Forces Recover Arms and Ammunition in Joint Operations

IMPHAL: In a series of intelligence-based joint operations, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security agencies have been conducting relentless efforts across both hill and valley regions in Manipur.

These coordinated operations have resulted in the recovery of 12 weapons, various ammunition, and war-like stores over the past week, marking a significant step in maintaining peace and security in the region.

A joint team of the Indian Army and Manipur police conducted a search and recovery operation at the Leirongthel Pitra area, which falls under the periphery of Thoubal district, on October 15, 2024.

This resulted in a haul of weapons and ammunitions consisting of one AK 56 rifle, a self-loading rifle (SLR), a carbine machine gun, a single-barrel rifle, a pistol, grenades, and war-like stores.

On October 16, 2024, one day later, Assam Rifles launched yet another intelligence-driven operation near Cannan Veng village of Churachandpur district in association with Manipur Police.

In this operation, one .303 rifle, five single-barrel rifles, one 9mm pistol, Ammunition, and other war-like stores were recovered from the suspected criminals. All recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police.

These operations manifest smooth coordination with synergy between the security forces and reflect the latter's determination to bring stability back into the region.

The recovery of arms and ammunition not only builds up the forces' operational strengths but also eases pressure on and reassures the very local communities, who can rest more in peace and have more confidence in the efforts made by their security forces. The collaborative approach is key in bringing Manipur to peace and normalcy.