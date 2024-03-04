Manipur: Security Forces Repelled 259 Myanmar National From Border, Says CM

IMPHAL: In a significant development, at least 259 illegal migrants from Myanmar have been pushed back from the Manipur border since May 3, 2023, stated Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

It was revealed that these foreigners allegedly entered the state without valid papers through the open border areas of Chandel, Churachandpur, Kamjong, Tengnoupal, and Ukhrul, likely due to the turmoil in Myanmar.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh who also serves as the Home Minister stated this during the question hours of the 5th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative assembly on Monday.

He was responding to a supplementary question posed by Congress MLA Th Lohesor Singh during the 4th sitting.