Manipur: Security Forces Repelled 259 Myanmar National From Border, Says CM

IMPHAL: In a significant development, at least 259 illegal migrants from Myanmar have been pushed back from the Manipur border since May 3, 2023, stated Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
It was revealed that these foreigners allegedly entered the state without valid papers through the open border areas of Chandel, Churachandpur, Kamjong, Tengnoupal, and Ukhrul, likely due to the turmoil in Myanmar.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh who also serves as the Home Minister stated this during the question hours of the 5th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative assembly on Monday.
He was responding to a supplementary question posed by Congress MLA Th Lohesor Singh during the 4th sitting.
Singh also said that both state and central government security forces deported the illegal migrants to their country.
At least 6745 nations from Myanmar, including women and children, are currently residing in various relief camps in several districts along the Indo-Myanmar border.
Earlier on March 1, the Manipur assembly passed a private member resolution urging the central government to implement the National Registrar of Citizenship (NRC) in the state.
The resolution was initiated by a Tangkhul Naga MLA and backed by a diverse coalition that includes a Naga minister, two Metiei Pangal MLAs, and Meitei MLAs.
The decision, which echoed a previous resolution passed on August 5, 2022, highlighted the assembly’s strong commitment to safeguard the security and integrity of the state.
The assembly also emphasized the importance of NRC in safeguarding the state’s interest and benefiting the nation as a whole.
The cabinet aims to tackle citizenship and migration issues while ensuring accountability and transparency in demographic matters.
Many organizations, mostly belonging to majority Meitei, including the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) in their separate memorandum and letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been demanding implementation of NRC in the state.
ALSO WATCH: