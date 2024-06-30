Mizoram: Former Bank Manager and Associate Convicted of Corruption in Mizoram

AIZAWL: The District Court’s Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) in Mizoram has convicted Lalkhomang Guite. Guite was former branch manager of State Bank of India’s Mission Veng branch He and his associate Gary T. Haokip faced corruption charges. The sentencing for the two is scheduled for July 1, 2024.
The judgment was delivered by Special Judge Dr. HTC Lalrinchhana. It brings to close a case dating back to the period between November 2006 and October 2007. At that time, Guite served as branch manager. Haokip owned Sacred Heart Society The duo along with several other individuals, faced accusations of misappropriating loans intended for self-help groups (SHGs).
Among those implicated were K. Lalremtluanga Chairman of Mizoram Rural Development Society. Others included Rosangkimi Ralte, an employee at Sacred Heart Society; and Thantluangi Chairman of Upliftment of Backward Women Self Help Group (SHG). The allegations centered on the mismanagement of loans meant to aid SHGs. These funds were diverted for personal use.
In one instance Guite, Haokip and Thantluangi through Upliftment of Backward Women Self Help Group, secured loan of five lakhs. However, SHG received only one lakh. The remaining four lakhs unaccounted for. Additionally, Guite and Haokip in collaboration with Lalremtluanga, facilitated loans of five lakhs each for three SHGs, Greenhill Self Help Group Zoawi Self Help Group and Mualmam Self Help Group. Each SHG received only two lakhs.
The trial revealed insufficient evidence to convict Thantluangi and Lalremtluanga, leading to their acquittal. Tragically, Ralte passed away on April 3 2018. This was during the ongoing case. Thus, her involvement could not be further investigated. Despite these developments court found ample evidence to convict Guite and Haokip of corruption.
As court prepares to announce the punishment for the convicted on July 1, 2024 this case serves as stern reminder of legal repercussions of financial misappropriation and corruption.
ALSO WATCH: