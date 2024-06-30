Mizoram: Former Bank Manager and Associate Convicted of Corruption in Mizoram

In one instance Guite, Haokip and Thantluangi through Upliftment of Backward Women Self Help Group, secured loan of five lakhs. However, SHG received only one lakh. The remaining four lakhs unaccounted for. Additionally, Guite and Haokip in collaboration with Lalremtluanga, facilitated loans of five lakhs each for three SHGs, Greenhill Self Help Group Zoawi Self Help Group and Mualmam Self Help Group. Each SHG received only two lakhs.