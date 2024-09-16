Manipur: Security Forces Uncover Weapons Cache, Rescue Missing Teen in Jiribam District

IMPHAL: Security forces along with the Manipur police have given a major blow to militancy in Jiribam, a district abutting Assam. The joint task force targeted militant hideouts in Mongbung, an area dominated by the Kuki-Zo people, who have been known for their propensity to insurgent activities. A well-coordinated attack revealed a substantial amount of arms, and the guards were made more alert and to dig deeper into militant organizations operating in the region.

The items confiscated during the operation were a .32 pistol and two magazines, 31 live rounds of ammunition, 16 Pompi bombs, 761 empty shell casings, gunpowder, a safety fuse, and a walkie-talkie set. These scary discoveries are only elevating concerns with respect to security stability in the area as the militant appeared to be well-armed to conduct a joint operation. All of these items have been handed over to the Jiribam police station for further inspection, and following intelligence gathered from the raids, the authorities are likely to begin additional operations.

An official said the operation, "This successful raid not only disrupts potential militant activities but also brings out the recurring threat these groups pose to peace in the region."

However, in another welcome event, a 16-year-old Kuki boy, identified as Mangboisang Singson, has been rescued by Manipur Police from a Khasia Punji village of the same district. It is believed that Singson went missing when he ventured out from his house in Phaitol, Tamenglong, an incident which had created growing concern in the community about his disappearance. The worst was feared because of the region's history with insurgency and conflict.

With this end, the police acted on the information regarding the whereabouts of the boy, thereby tracing him out in Khasia Punji and bringing him back to his family in the safest way possible.