Manipur: Senior Cops Deployed In Jiribam And Borobekra To Supervise Search For Six Missing Persons

JIRIBAM: Senior officers from Manipur Police, holding the ranks of Inspector General (IG) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG), have been stationed in the Jiribam and Borobekra regions to coordinate and supervise efforts in the search for six missing persons, as per a recent police statement.

For the immediate and safe release of six individuals, including women and children, who were abducted from the Jiribam region in Manipur, the women’s wing of the Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) has issued a strong appeal.

The leaders released a statement on Thursday, expressing deep concern over the abductions and calling for urgent intervention from the highest levels of government.