Manipur: Shots Fired, Bombs Hurled As Militants Launch Attacks In Two Villages In Imphal West

IMPHAL: Amidst the prevailing chaos in conflict-ridden Manipur, two villages in Manipur’s Imphal West district came under heavy fire from suspected militants in two separate attacks on Saturday. Bombs were also hurled during this ambush.

According to reports, militants launched an assault at Koutruk Ching Leikai and Awang Leikai at around 7 pm using sophisticated weaponry.

Security forces stationed nearby, along with village volunteers, retaliated swiftly as they fired back, leading to a prolonged exchange of gunfire.

A drone allegedly used by the militants from the Bethel area was spotted hovering over the village during the confrontation. Villagers have heightened vigilance out of fear of potential aerial explosives attached to the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).