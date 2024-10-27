Manipur: Shots Fired, Bombs Hurled As Militants Launch Attacks In Two Villages In Imphal West

IMPHAL: Amidst the prevailing chaos in conflict-ridden Manipur, two villages in Manipur’s Imphal West district came under heavy fire from suspected militants in two separate attacks on Saturday. Bombs were also hurled during this ambush.
According to reports, militants launched an assault at Koutruk Ching Leikai and Awang Leikai at around 7 pm using sophisticated weaponry.
Security forces stationed nearby, along with village volunteers, retaliated swiftly as they fired back, leading to a prolonged exchange of gunfire.
A drone allegedly used by the militants from the Bethel area was spotted hovering over the village during the confrontation. Villagers have heightened vigilance out of fear of potential aerial explosives attached to the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).
This happens to be the second such incident to have taken place in Koutruk this month, with a previous attack occurring on October 16.
Multiple rounds were fired and bombs were hurled by militants in that incident which reported no casualties.
Meanwhile, militants launched an attack at around 9:15 p.m in another similar incident in Bishnupur district’s Tronglaobi Village. Villagers and volunteers from Moirang responded promptly as they engaged in a gunfire exchange. Attackers reportedly fired from the Geljang and Molshang areas.
