IMPHAL: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has withdrawn exam results for Manipur after it realized there was data error in reporting. The results were earlier published on March 15, 2024, for positions such as Constable (General Duty) for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) among others. The complexities in carrying out physical and medical tests in Manipur due to the law and order situation prevailing there, data from one phase were overlooked in the result processing. Hence, following this, the SSC has announced the withdrawal of the previously published results and assured the forthcoming release of a revised final result that is inclusive of the complete dataset of candidates from Manipur.

The SSC, one of the largest recruitment bodies in the country, mainly serves to fill Group B and Group C positions across the diverse ministries and departments of the central government. But this recent incident has drawn scrutiny and raised concerns over the integrity of the recruitment process, especially in places like Manipur, where both logistical challenges and security issues are prone to thrive. In reply to this development, Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh wrote on social media to express his fears, questioning whether this mistake represents something else than a random error. Singh states this and adds that there has to be countermeasures taken against it, and there are efforts underway from the state government so that possible infiltrators do not make it in. Singh further explains the need to find deep solutions in place of quickfixes, to keep the interests of Manipur safe.

Against this background of the withdrawal, ethnic tensions in Manipur have led to killing 219 people since last May, and the present ethnic fight could not be many other ethnic groups living in Manipur, like the Nagas and Kukis, which account for 40% of the population residing in the hill districts, to open on it. The ethno-political development of the area arose from the demands for Scheduled Tribe status by the Meitei community which makes up 53% of Manipur's population and dwells in the Imphal Valley. Such demands did not seem consistent with the opinion of the tribal groups, such as the Nagas and Kukis, who account for 40% of the population and inhabit the hill districts. This underlying ethnic strife unveils the delicate sociopolitical fabric of Manipur, where questions of identity, representation, and governance bring in an intricate situation.

In the backdrop of these happenings, the SSC's withdrawal of the Manipur exam results indicates the need for more careful handling and transparent procedures in the recruitment process, especially in regions already or likely to be hit by social-political turmoil. While this highlights the challenges under present conditions that often come up when conducting reasonable evaluations in stifling conditions, measures must be undertaken to minimize systemic deficiencies and preserve the integrity of the recruitment exercise.