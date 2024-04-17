Manipur: State Government Holds Power to Terminate SoO with Kuki Groups, Asserts Congress Candidate

MANIPUR: Congress candidate Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam who is contesting the Interior Lok Sabha seat at an election rally in Kumbi today in line with the recommendations of the Joint Monitoring Group of the Tripartite Agreement.



Dr. Akoijam, who addressed the meeting to clear the misunderstanding of the power to execute the SoO agreement, explained that the power was vested in the state government as agreed by all the signatories. He highlighted his long-standing advocacy for free and fair elections and the withdrawal of AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) from Manipur, a cause he has supported since 2011.



In his speech, Dr. In his campaign, Akoizam questioned the motive behind the recent attacks and threats against some groups, stressing that these actions do not represent the sentiments of the Kuki community, which he has targeted to protect it.



Thus elaborating on the current crisis in Manipur, Dr. Akoizam described it as a deliberate policy aimed at dividing the state. He accused the central government of increasing communal tensions to destabilize Manipur, especially by meddling with Kuki interests. In addition, Professor. Akoijam criticized the BJP government for allegedly sowing divisions among the communities along caste lines, citing examples like the demolition of Meetei slums in Churachandpur despite the presence of district officials and security forces.

Dr Akoijam passionately accused some Kuki militant groups of helping the BJP win the state and Lok Sabha elections, alleging collusion among them. He suggested that the chief minister should initiate talks with Meetei, Naga and Kuki MLAs to effectively solve the Manipur crisis, saying the BJP government had resorted to divide and rule tactics.



Dr. Akoijam on the other hand urged the public not to be misled by the government’s transfer strategy and condemned the propagation of lies instead of consulting stakeholders to resolve the problem. He criticized the arrival of so-called ‘patriotic’ individuals, accusing them of accepting government power for money, and likening their actions to a hand-wringing technique



Prominent personalities including CLP leader and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi, Congress MLAs K Ranjit, Th Lokeshwar, former MLAs RK Anand, N Loken, and other dignitaries attended the election rally, reflecting a united stand on the challenges faced by Manipur.