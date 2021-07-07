Manipur State Lottery Results Today - 07 July'21 - Manipur Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result

Manipur State Lottery Result Live Update: There are only 13 states in India where playing lottery game is legalised by government of India. Manipur is among the states where lotteries are legal. Other lottery state are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. In rest of Indian states, there is complete ban on lottery playing. You can check lottery result at official website - http://www.manipurlotteries.com/

Manipur Singam Morning Lottery Result - 07 July - Declared @11:00 AM

Manipur Singam targets morning lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur morning lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...

Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No: 74H 53739

Manipur State Lottery Prize Prize Money Lottery Number Lucky Prize 27 Lakh 74H 53739 Consolation prize ₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers 53739 2nd Prize Rs 5000/- 20442, 25503, 26412, 26572, 46576, 56801, 63996, 69217, 89956, 94080 3rd Prize Rs 1000/- 0014, 0636, 1217, 2233, 4152, 5257, 6971, 7340, 8016, 9108 4th Prize Rs 700/- 1400, 1526, 2201, 3171, 4572, 6880, 6906, 7137, 8134, 8632 5th Prize Rs 500/- 0077, 0876, 1675, 2801, 4081, 5014, 6353, 7034, 8208, 8841 0113, 0884, 1685, 2824, 4149, 5311, 6486, 7056, 8282, 8872 0115, 0972, 1747, 2845, 4388, 5427, 6541, 7196, 8299, 8929 0406, 1044, 1829, 2902, 4396, 5547, 6704, 7251, 8409, 9019 0433, 1087, 2149, 2982, 4416, 5699, 6837, 7330, 8412, 9170 0478, 1170, 2347, 3409, 4612, 5724, 6841, 7552, 8413, 9253 0486, 1286, 2443, 3419, 4638, 5728, 6951, 7857, 8531, 9275 0560, 1561, 2539, 3460, 4790, 5739, 6964, 7868, 8561, 9507 0587, 1595, 2577, 3471, 4822, 5742, 6967, 7990, 8652, 9680 0746, 1639, 2600, 3806, 4993, 5941, 7006, 8046, 8682, 9695





Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery number





Manipur lottery game is also conducts in a day & an evening at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm respectively. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs.



Manipur Singam Day Lottery Result - 07 July @ 03:00 PM

Manipur Singam targets day lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur day lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...

Manipur Afternoon Morning Lottery First Prize Winner First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No: 96B 30755

Manipur State Lottery Prize Prize Money Lottery Number Lucky Prize 27 Lakh 96B 30755 Consolation prize ₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers 30755 2nd Prize Rs 5000/- 18160, 19997, 34291, 38806, 59751, 71546, 78893, 81064, 86847, 99193 3rd Prize Rs 1000/- 0240, 0608, 0693, 1746, 3473, 4358, 4877, 6056, 6087, 8150 4th Prize Rs 700/- 0315, 0481, 1866, 3814, 7540, 7565, 8863, 9247, 9512, 9940 5th Prize Rs 500/- 0311, 1302, 2609, 4065, 4873, 6436, 7208, 8215, 8779, 9274 0314, 1330, 2646, 4204, 4881, 6453, 7414, 8274, 8822, 9305 0387, 1359, 2885, 4368, 5080, 6522, 7426, 8304, 8860, 9386 0508, 1392, 3023, 4424, 5353, 6531, 7587, 8325, 8895, 9435 0559, 1527, 3117, 4430, 5361, 6534, 7791, 8335, 8921, 9696 0807, 2006, 3199, 4489, 5452, 6544, 7896, 8446, 8946, 9697 0815, 2040, 3363, 4573, 5779, 6593, 7958, 8506, 8969, 9752 0943, 2107, 3739, 4622, 6069, 6658, 7961, 8579, 9032, 9785 1175, 2180, 3857, 4703, 6217, 6710, 8033, 8613, 9116, 9913 1246, 2195, 3989, 4783, 6223, 6962, 8100, 8624, 9195, 9934





Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery number





Manipur lottery game is also conducts in a morning & an evening at 11:00 am and 7:00 pm respectively. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs.



Manipur Singam Evening Lottery Result - 07 July @ 07:00 PM



Manipur Singam targets evening lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur evening lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...

Manipur Evening Lottery First Prize Winner First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No



Manipur Lottery Prize Prize Money Lottery Number Lucky Prize 27 Lakh

Consolation prize ₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers

2nd Prize Rs 5000/-

3rd Prize Rs 1000/-

4th Prize Rs 700/-

5th Prize Rs 500/-







Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers

Manipur lottery game is also conducts in a morning & a day at 11:00 am and 3:00 pm respectively. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs. The lottery winners need to produce a valid identity proof suggested by lottery rules in front of The Director of Manipur Lottery in Imphal at the time of receive the winning amount...



Must Know About Manipur State Lottery

The Director, Manipur lotteries issues lottery tickets for every day. Price of each lottery ticket is Rs. 6.00. The Manipur state lottery is being conducted at Chandel District, Manipur – 797001. The Manipur lotteries are organised by the Director of Manipur State Lotteries. If you have purchased an Manipur Morning/evening lottery ticket & you own the lucky lottery ticket, following are the required things to claim the lucky prize...

1. Present your ticket(intact & non-damaged),

2. Copy of the claim forms available online,

3. A government-recognised photo ID and,

4. A Passport size photographs





NOTE: The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.





