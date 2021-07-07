Manipur State Lottery Results Today - 07 July'21 - Manipur Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result

Manipur State Lottery Result Live Update: There are only 13 states in India where playing lottery game is legalised by government of India. Manipur is among the states where lotteries are legal. Other lottery state are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. In rest of Indian states, there is complete ban on lottery playing. You can check lottery result at official website - http://www.manipurlotteries.com/
Manipur Singam Morning Lottery Result - 07 July - Declared @11:00 AM
Manipur Singam targets morning lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur morning lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...
Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No:
74H 53739
Manipur State Lottery Prize
Prize Money
Lottery Number
Lucky Prize
27 Lakh
74H 53739
Consolation prize
₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
53739
2nd Prize
Rs 5000/-
20442, 25503, 26412, 26572, 46576, 56801, 63996, 69217, 89956, 94080
3rd Prize
Rs 1000/-
0014, 0636, 1217, 2233, 4152, 5257, 6971, 7340, 8016, 9108
4th Prize
Rs 700/-
1400, 1526, 2201, 3171, 4572, 6880, 6906, 7137, 8134, 8632
5th Prize
Rs 500/-
0077, 0876, 1675, 2801, 4081, 5014, 6353, 7034, 8208, 8841
0113, 0884, 1685, 2824, 4149, 5311, 6486, 7056, 8282, 8872
0115, 0972, 1747, 2845, 4388, 5427, 6541, 7196, 8299, 8929
0406, 1044, 1829, 2902, 4396, 5547, 6704, 7251, 8409, 9019
0433, 1087, 2149, 2982, 4416, 5699, 6837, 7330, 8412, 9170
0478, 1170, 2347, 3409, 4612, 5724, 6841, 7552, 8413, 9253
0486, 1286, 2443, 3419, 4638, 5728, 6951, 7857, 8531, 9275
0560, 1561, 2539, 3460, 4790, 5739, 6964, 7868, 8561, 9507
0587, 1595, 2577, 3471, 4822, 5742, 6967, 7990, 8652, 9680
0746, 1639, 2600, 3806, 4993, 5941, 7006, 8046, 8682, 9695
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery number
Manipur lottery game is also conducts in a day & an evening at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm respectively. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs.
Manipur Singam Day Lottery Result - 07 July @ 03:00 PM
Manipur Singam targets day lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur day lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...
Manipur Afternoon Morning Lottery First Prize Winner
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No:
96B 30755
Manipur State Lottery Prize
Prize Money
Lottery Number
Lucky Prize
27 Lakh
96B 30755
Consolation prize
₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
30755
2nd Prize
Rs 5000/-
18160, 19997, 34291, 38806, 59751, 71546, 78893, 81064, 86847, 99193
3rd Prize
Rs 1000/-
0240, 0608, 0693, 1746, 3473, 4358, 4877, 6056, 6087, 8150
4th Prize
Rs 700/-
0315, 0481, 1866, 3814, 7540, 7565, 8863, 9247, 9512, 9940
5th Prize
Rs 500/-
0311, 1302, 2609, 4065, 4873, 6436, 7208, 8215, 8779, 9274
0314, 1330, 2646, 4204, 4881, 6453, 7414, 8274, 8822, 9305
0387, 1359, 2885, 4368, 5080, 6522, 7426, 8304, 8860, 9386
0508, 1392, 3023, 4424, 5353, 6531, 7587, 8325, 8895, 9435
0559, 1527, 3117, 4430, 5361, 6534, 7791, 8335, 8921, 9696
0807, 2006, 3199, 4489, 5452, 6544, 7896, 8446, 8946, 9697
0815, 2040, 3363, 4573, 5779, 6593, 7958, 8506, 8969, 9752
0943, 2107, 3739, 4622, 6069, 6658, 7961, 8579, 9032, 9785
1175, 2180, 3857, 4703, 6217, 6710, 8033, 8613, 9116, 9913
1246, 2195, 3989, 4783, 6223, 6962, 8100, 8624, 9195, 9934
Manipur lottery game is also conducts in a morning & an evening at 11:00 am and 7:00 pm respectively. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs.
Manipur Singam Evening Lottery Result - 07 July @ 07:00 PM
Manipur Singam targets evening lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur evening lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...
Manipur Evening Lottery First Prize Winner
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No
Manipur Lottery Prize
Prize Money
Lottery Number
Lucky Prize
27 Lakh
Consolation prize
₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
2nd Prize
Rs 5000/-
3rd Prize
Rs 1000/-
4th Prize
Rs 700/-
5th Prize
Rs 500/-
Manipur lottery game is also conducts in a morning & a day at 11:00 am and 3:00 pm respectively. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs. The lottery winners need to produce a valid identity proof suggested by lottery rules in front of The Director of Manipur Lottery in Imphal at the time of receive the winning amount...
Must Know About Manipur State Lottery
The Director, Manipur lotteries issues lottery tickets for every day. Price of each lottery ticket is Rs. 6.00. The Manipur state lottery is being conducted at Chandel District, Manipur – 797001. The Manipur lotteries are organised by the Director of Manipur State Lotteries. If you have purchased an Manipur Morning/evening lottery ticket & you own the lucky lottery ticket, following are the required things to claim the lucky prize...
1. Present your ticket(intact & non-damaged),
2. Copy of the claim forms available online,
3. A government-recognised photo ID and,
4. A Passport size photographs
NOTE: The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.
