 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Manipur State Lottery Results Today - 07 July'21 - Manipur Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result

07th July Manipur Lottery Results: Long wait for the Manipur State Lotteries is over as the result has been declared; Check details online here.

Manipur State Lottery Results Today - 07 July21 - Manipur Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-07T16:31:26+05:30

Manipur State Lottery Result Live Update: There are only 13 states in India where playing lottery game is legalised by government of India. Manipur is among the states where lotteries are legal. Other lottery state are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. In rest of Indian states, there is complete ban on lottery playing. You can check lottery result at official website - http://www.manipurlotteries.com/

Manipur Singam Morning Lottery Result - 07 July - Declared @11:00 AM

Manipur Singam targets morning lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur morning lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...

Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner

First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No:

74H 53739

Manipur State Lottery Prize

Prize Money

Lottery Number

Lucky Prize

27 Lakh

74H 53739

Consolation prize

₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers

53739

2nd Prize

Rs 5000/-

20442, 25503, 26412, 26572, 46576, 56801, 63996, 69217, 89956, 94080

3rd Prize

Rs 1000/-

0014, 0636, 1217, 2233, 4152, 5257, 6971, 7340, 8016, 9108

4th Prize

Rs 700/-

1400, 1526, 2201, 3171, 4572, 6880, 6906, 7137, 8134, 8632

5th Prize

Rs 500/-

0077, 0876, 1675, 2801, 4081, 5014, 6353, 7034, 8208, 8841

0113, 0884, 1685, 2824, 4149, 5311, 6486, 7056, 8282, 8872

0115, 0972, 1747, 2845, 4388, 5427, 6541, 7196, 8299, 8929

0406, 1044, 1829, 2902, 4396, 5547, 6704, 7251, 8409, 9019

0433, 1087, 2149, 2982, 4416, 5699, 6837, 7330, 8412, 9170

0478, 1170, 2347, 3409, 4612, 5724, 6841, 7552, 8413, 9253

0486, 1286, 2443, 3419, 4638, 5728, 6951, 7857, 8531, 9275

0560, 1561, 2539, 3460, 4790, 5739, 6964, 7868, 8561, 9507

0587, 1595, 2577, 3471, 4822, 5742, 6967, 7990, 8652, 9680

0746, 1639, 2600, 3806, 4993, 5941, 7006, 8046, 8682, 9695


Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery number


Manipur lottery game is also conducts in a day & an evening at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm respectively. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs.

Manipur Singam Day Lottery Result - 07 July @ 03:00 PM

Manipur Singam targets day lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur day lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...

Manipur Afternoon Morning Lottery First Prize Winner

First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No:

96B 30755

Manipur State Lottery Prize

Prize Money

Lottery Number

Lucky Prize

27 Lakh

96B 30755

Consolation prize

₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers

30755

2nd Prize

Rs 5000/-

18160, 19997, 34291, 38806, 59751, 71546, 78893, 81064, 86847, 99193

3rd Prize

Rs 1000/-

0240, 0608, 0693, 1746, 3473, 4358, 4877, 6056, 6087, 8150

4th Prize

Rs 700/-

0315, 0481, 1866, 3814, 7540, 7565, 8863, 9247, 9512, 9940

5th Prize

Rs 500/-

0311, 1302, 2609, 4065, 4873, 6436, 7208, 8215, 8779, 9274

0314, 1330, 2646, 4204, 4881, 6453, 7414, 8274, 8822, 9305

0387, 1359, 2885, 4368, 5080, 6522, 7426, 8304, 8860, 9386

0508, 1392, 3023, 4424, 5353, 6531, 7587, 8325, 8895, 9435

0559, 1527, 3117, 4430, 5361, 6534, 7791, 8335, 8921, 9696

0807, 2006, 3199, 4489, 5452, 6544, 7896, 8446, 8946, 9697

0815, 2040, 3363, 4573, 5779, 6593, 7958, 8506, 8969, 9752

0943, 2107, 3739, 4622, 6069, 6658, 7961, 8579, 9032, 9785

1175, 2180, 3857, 4703, 6217, 6710, 8033, 8613, 9116, 9913

1246, 2195, 3989, 4783, 6223, 6962, 8100, 8624, 9195, 9934


Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery number


Manipur lottery game is also conducts in a morning & an evening at 11:00 am and 7:00 pm respectively. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs.

Manipur Singam Evening Lottery Result - 07 July @ 07:00 PM

Manipur Singam targets evening lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur evening lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...

Manipur Evening Lottery First Prize Winner

First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No


Manipur Lottery Prize

Prize Money

Lottery Number

Lucky Prize

27 Lakh


Consolation prize

₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers


2nd Prize

Rs 5000/-


3rd Prize

Rs 1000/-


4th Prize

Rs 700/-


5th Prize

Rs 500/-



Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers

Manipur lottery game is also conducts in a morning & a day at 11:00 am and 3:00 pm respectively. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs. The lottery winners need to produce a valid identity proof suggested by lottery rules in front of The Director of Manipur Lottery in Imphal at the time of receive the winning amount...

Must Know About Manipur State Lottery

The Director, Manipur lotteries issues lottery tickets for every day. Price of each lottery ticket is Rs. 6.00. The Manipur state lottery is being conducted at Chandel District, Manipur – 797001. The Manipur lotteries are organised by the Director of Manipur State Lotteries. If you have purchased an Manipur Morning/evening lottery ticket & you own the lucky lottery ticket, following are the required things to claim the lucky prize...

1. Present your ticket(intact & non-damaged),

2. Copy of the claim forms available online,

3. A government-recognised photo ID and,

4. A Passport size photographs


NOTE: The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.


Also Read: Shillong, Jowai Teer Results Today - 06 July'21 - Meghalaya Teer Hit Number Live Update

Also Read: Bodoland Lottery Result Today - 06 July'21 - Bodoland Morning, Evening Lottery Live Result Update

Tags: Manipur Lottery Singam Lottery Lottery 
Categories: NE News Manipur News 

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X