Manipur Student Accuses Cab Driver Of Harassing Her In Delhi; Slams Police For Leniency

DELHI: In an unfortunate incident, a 19-year-old Manipuri girl studying in Delhi University fell victim to an inappropriate behaviour by a cab driver in Delhi.

The teenage girl has accused the cab driver of taking her hostage, further alleging that the driver had not dropped her to the intended destination but instead drove to a desolate location forcibly against her will.

This terrified the girl and raised serious suspicion about his intention. The DU student somehow managed to escape from the car, following which, she sought assistance at the nearest police station.