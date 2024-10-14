Manipur Student Accuses Cab Driver Of Harassing Her In Delhi; Slams Police For Leniency

DELHI: In an unfortunate incident, a 19-year-old Manipuri girl studying in Delhi University fell victim to an inappropriate behaviour by a cab driver in Delhi.
The teenage girl has accused the cab driver of taking her hostage, further alleging that the driver had not dropped her to the intended destination but instead drove to a desolate location forcibly against her will.
This terrified the girl and raised serious suspicion about his intention. The DU student somehow managed to escape from the car, following which, she sought assistance at the nearest police station.
However, the police did not respond swiftly to her complaint and instead had a lacklustre attitude towards the complainant.
She was made to wait for seven hours, after which, her complaint was finally registered. To her surprise, the First Information Report (FIR) filed included only minor charges, allowing the accused to secure bail easily.
This lenient approach by the police did not sit down well with the Manipuri girl who expressed her frustration due to the lack of support.
“Despite a clear and serious threat to my life, the FIR included only minor charges, allowing the culprit an easy path to bail,” she stated.