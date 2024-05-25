Manipur: Supreme Court Dismisses Violence Petition, Defies Sentiment
IMPHAL: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to consider a petition seeking contempt action for alleged failure to comply with the court’s order regarding the protection of properties of people displaced during the violence in Manipur stating that it must follow the law rather than emotions.
A temporary panel of judges, comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal, expressed dissatisfaction with the argument that there was a case of contempt against the respondents, including Manipur’s Chief Secretary.
They suggested that the petitioners pursue any available legal remedies instead.
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing Manipur, informed the bench that there was no case of contempt.
She stated that both the state and the Centre were actively addressing public concerns on the ground.
The top court was considering a petition alleging that the respondents had violated its order from September 25, 2023, regarding the protection of properties belonging to those displaced during the ethnic conflict.
The bench asked the petitioner’s counsel who he believed was in contempt. The counsel replied that he believed the Chief Secretary and others were.
When the advocate mentioned that the petitioners were living outside Manipur and unable to travel to Imphal, the bench responded, “That does not mean that notice should be issues against the Chief Secretary”.
Ms Bhati mentioned a previous order from last year, which stated that Manipur and the Centre had a week to respond to directions. These directions included ensuring the protection of properties belonging to displaced persons and preventing any encroachment on them.
The bench expressed dissatisfaction with the argument that contempt proceedings were justified against the respondents regarding the order from September 25, 2023.
The bench added, “It is important to note that the petitioner are free to seek legal recourse of they are unhappy with any other actions or inactions by the respondents.”
Manipur experienced chaos and violence in Many last year following a high court order instructing the state government to consider including the non-tribal Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes.
ALSO WATCH: