Manipur: Supreme Court Dismisses Violence Petition, Defies Sentiment

IMPHAL: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to consider a petition seeking contempt action for alleged failure to comply with the court’s order regarding the protection of properties of people displaced during the violence in Manipur stating that it must follow the law rather than emotions.

A temporary panel of judges, comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal, expressed dissatisfaction with the argument that there was a case of contempt against the respondents, including Manipur’s Chief Secretary.

They suggested that the petitioners pursue any available legal remedies instead.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing Manipur, informed the bench that there was no case of contempt.