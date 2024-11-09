Manipur: Supreme Court Orders Kuki Group to Submit Evidence Against CM Singh

IMPHAL: The Supreme Court asked a Kuki outfit, led by advocate Prashant Bhushan, to bring in audio tapes and other incriminatory material to prove its allegations against Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The outfit claims that he incited riots in the state, referring to a "leaked" phone recording by a whistleblower, which they claim shows him helping people infiltrate and plunder weapons that have allegedly been fueling the unrest.

During the hearing in the court, Attorney General R. Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court to not proceed, claiming that the case may interfere with the Manipur High Court's jurisdiction.

Mehta also questioned Bhushan's decision to approach the Supreme Court directly. It pointed out that Manipur needed peace, a peace which had come at a "huge cost" and had so required considerable efforts by the Chief Minister to befriend the tribes.

At one stage, Mehta warned that the court was at risk of "sitting in an ivory tower" by involving itself with the issue. Leading the Bench was Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who retorted by assuring that it is the court's business to protect the constitutional rights of the people of Manipur.

Bhushan said he could not reveal the identity of the whistle-blower as it would create a danger to his safety, but the court asked him to send the evidence in a sealed cover for confidential scrutiny.

Armed militants torched at least six houses and attacked residents of a tribal village in Manipur's violence-torn Jiribam district, which has been reeling under a deadly ethnic conflict, police said on Friday.

It happened at the Zairon Hmar village on Thursday evening after the militants torched the houses, said a senior officer.

Several villagers were able to escape and were hiding in the nearby forests during the attack. Reports state that the arson severely damaged at least six houses. An investigation is in process.

The Kuki-Zo outfits have claimed that a woman who resides in the village had been killed during the attack. However, the district police have not confirmed her death.

Significantly, Manipur has been marred by blood-soaked ethnic strife for close to one year in time, and over 200 have been reported killed.

Violence broke out on May 3 after a planned 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts was seen as a protest by the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.