Nagaland: NSCN (IM) Warns of Potential Return to Armed Conflict

KOHIMA: The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) has called for a neutral third party to help break the ongoing stalemate over the Naga political issue.

The outfit, which since 1997 has been following a ceasefire, threatens to revert to armed resistance if this appeal is rejected. The group argues that the central government has already violated the Framework Agreement, concluded in 2015, aimed to control the negotiation process between the parties.

NSCN (IM) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah stated that the central government is deliberately blind to key components of the 2015 Framework Agreement, particularly about its admission of officially demarcating the Naga national flag and constitution.

"This is a sovereignty clause. And they are deliberately avoiding it. That's a problem," he said.

He said the organization was committed to maintaining the unique history and sovereignty of "Nagalim," the geographical area where the Naga people live, which includes parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Myanmar.

He said these principles would be non-negotiable in any political agreement. He warned that if the government fails to honor the deal, it will be a return to violent conflict.

Muivah said the 2015 Framework Agreement was appreciated due to universal acceptance that the Naga issue involves two sovereign entities and not just an issue of India, adding the agreement legitimized Nagalim's national flag and constitution-an approach far removed from India's usual approach to the conflict.

He alleged that the central government has reneged on this agreement by refusing to accept the Naga flag and constitution, which according to him must be a part of any agreement. And with these commitments being ignored the peace process will break down he said.

He stated that a third party neutral has to intervene in breaking this stalemate today, but if the government declines this proposal again, the NSCN (IM) will be compelled once again to take up arms to protect the sovereignty of Nagalim.

However, Muivah was all smiles and expressed hope that the dispute would be amicably resolved, pointing out that acceptance of the Naga flag and constitution form the cornerstone for any settlement.