Manipur: Tallest Flag in Northeast India Unfurled at INA Headquarters in Moirang on Independence Day

IMPHAL: The Indian National Army (INA) headquarters in Moirang Bishnupur district, Manipur witnessed the hoisting of tallest flagpole in Northeast India to commemorate the country's 78th Independence Day. The new flagpole, standing at an impressive 165 feet is a symbol of national pride and historical significance.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a statement on X expressed his pride in the event. “Today, we proudly witness the unfurling of the tricolour at the historic INA headquarters in Moirang Bishnupur district.” The flag flies high atop the 165 ft tall flagpole, the tallest in North-East India symbolising our nation's pride and glory. The INA headquarters, established by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose holds great historical importance.

On April 14, 1944 the Indian National Army (INA) first hoisted the tricolour here. This marked a pivotal moment in our struggle for independence. Singh further emphasized the importance of remembering and honoring the sacrifices of freedom fighters. He stated, “As we celebrate Har Ghar Tiranga let us remember and honour the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and the enduring legacy of India’s Freedom Struggle.”

The initiative to erect tallest flagpole was a part of larger project overseen by Singh. He aimed to surprise Prime Minister and Union Home Minister. The project also involved construction of a new architectural design that overlays old INA headquarters building. Singh mentioned that old building had historic bullet marks. It was used for hiding by INA forces. To address this government promised proper compensation and land to building’s previous owner.

Y Modhu Singh, convenor of INA Memorial praised Chief Minister’s efforts. “We want to convey our congratulations and appreciation to CM Biren Singh for showing keen interest and building new structure above old headquarters of INA without altering old buildings. This will attract pilgrims from all across the country.”

The historic house once belonging to social activist Hemam Nilamani Singh, played a pivotal role in INA’s operations. After Moirang’s liberation on April 14 1944, the residence became INA headquarters under Colonel Shaukhat Malik. Hemam Nandkumar Singh grandson of Nilamani Singh, highlighted the importance of the residence in the freedom struggle. He noted that it was dedicated to the cause of India's independence.

INA museum located a few meters from the headquarters, houses valuable artifacts. These include handwritten letters from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and other war memorabilia. Curator L Sadhna Devi emphasized the museum’s significance. “We have handwritten letters of Netaji. The original ones are displayed here. They reflect the rich history and sacrifices of INA.”