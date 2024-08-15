Assam Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking, Seize Over 635 Grams of Heroin

GUWAHATI: In a robust response to the growing menace of drug trafficking Assam Police have executed two significant anti-narcotics operations, culminating in the seizure of over 635 grams of heroin. The operations took place in Karimganj and Cachar districts. They underscore the state's commitment to combating the drug trade.

The first operation was carried out by Karimganj Police at Gilaiti Hills. A vehicle traveling from a neighboring state was intercepted. Upon thorough inspection officers discovered 305 grams of heroin. This operation led to the arrest of two individuals involved in drug trade.

In a parallel effort, Cachar Police executed another operation at Sonai. This operation focused on a suspect who was found in possession of 330.07 grams of heroin. The estimated market value of the confiscated heroin is approximately Rs 2 crore. This operation highlights the scale of the drug trafficking network operating in region.

These recent actions come on heels of major drug bust in June. During that operation Assam Police seized 1.7 kilograms of heroin in Dholaikhal area. This area is close to Assam-Mizoram border. The heroin, hidden in 139 soap cases was valued at around Rs 8.5 crore.

Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta of Cachar district provided details on June operation. "Based on secret information, our team conducted a special operation along Assam-Mizoram border at Dholaikhal area near Dholaikhal Border Outpost. This location falls under jurisdiction of Dholai Police Station" Mahatta explained.

He continued, "During this operation we apprehended Abdul Ahat Laskar, a 33-year-old individual. A meticulous search led to recovery of 139 soap cases containing heroin. This heroin weighed approximately 1.7 kilograms. The estimated black market value of recovered heroin is about Rs 8.5 crore."

The recent operations by Assam Police mark significant step forward in fight against drug trafficking. These actions demonstrate a persistent and vigilant approach to curbing illegal drug trade in region.