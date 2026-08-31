Manipur, Tamil Nadu Police jointly arrest two in woman missing case

IMPHAL: The Manipur Police, in a joint operation with their Tamil Nadu counterparts, arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with a woman missing case registered at the T8-Guduvanchery Police Station in Tamil Nadu, officials said.

A police official said on Saturday that the joint team of Manipur and Tamil Nadu Police apprehended the two accused from Manipur’s Jiribam district, which shares an inter-state border with southern Assam.

According to a press note issued on Saturday, the operation was carried out following a requisition from Station House Officer Govindaraj of T8-Guduvanchery Police Station in Tamil Nadu in connection with a case, registered as a woman missing report. The two persons identified as suspected accused were Manik Uddin Laskar (22), a resident of Cachar district of southern Assam, and Bhagabati Majhi alias Ayesha Begum (21), wife of Manik Uddin Laskar.

Bhagabati Majhi alias Ayesha Begum is a resident of Radhapur Village under Saharpada Police Station in Kendujhar district of Odisha.

Following the request from Tamil Nadu Police, Jiribam Police Station constituted a team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector S. Suraj Singh under the command of Officer-in-Charge Thingujam Tikendra Singh and Kamaljit Singh, Jiribam Additional Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), under the overall supervision of Prakhar Pandey, Jiribam Superintendent of Police.

Police sources were deployed across several areas of Jiribam to gather information regarding the suspected whereabouts of the two persons.

Acting on specific information received from sources, Manik Uddin Laskar was arrested from the Inter-Village Road connecting Lalpani and Rasidpur in Jiribam late on Friday night. (IANS)

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