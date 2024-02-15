Manipur: Thai and Manipur Universities Forge Collaboration to Enhance Cultural Exchange

MANIPUR: With an aim to promote ultural exchange and academic cooperation, Franakhon Rajbhat University and Manipur University of Culture in Thailand have signed a memorandum of understanding. The signing of the MOU agreement between the esteemed organizations signifies an important moment in their commitment to mutual growth and collaboration in various sectors.

The memorandum duly signed by representatives of both the universities outlines broad cooperation in the field education, research and cultural exchange programs. The major areas of cooperation includes dual degree programs, exchange programs for faculty and students , share educational resources and technology, as well as cultural policy changes and other collaborative efforts The Franakhon Rajabhat University, which represents the “1st phase” at 9 Chaeng Watthana Road, Anusawari, Bang Khen, Bangkok, Thailand, is the Manipur Cultural University at the Palace Complex (Konung Mamang), near BOAT Imphal-East , Manipur , “the 2nd part,” in these treaties.

The two universities are deeply committed towards working closely together, leveraging their strengths to promote academic excellence and multicultural understanding around the world. The Manipur Cultural University focuses on cultural disciplines like dance, music, sankirtan, thang-tana, theater and ethnic studies and offers courses to the students. Therefore the university participates in various cultural events and festivals in strongly internationally, showcasing the richness and diversity of Manipuri culture .

With the help of this educative collaboration, both institutions ambition is to facilitate meaningful exchanges not only in the academic sphere but also in fostering a deeper knowledge and understanding along with the appreciation of each other's cultures. The MoU between Phranakhon Rajabhat University and Manipur University of Culture ushers a new chapter in their partnership. Thereby by such an effort it promises to pave the way for greater synergies and collaborative efforts in the field of education in the state in the years to come.