US: Indian National Sentenced to 51 Months in US Jail for Defrauding Elderly Americans in Computer-Hacking Scheme

WASHINGTON: A US court has sentenced Sukhdev Vaid, a 24-year-old from Haryana, India, to 51 months in prison for conducting an elaborate computer fraud operation. He scammed an elderly American woman out of USD 150,000. Vaid admitted to wire fraud in December 2023. His hacking operation, which hit elderly Americans across the country, led to losses of over USD 1.2 million.
US Attorney Jesse Laslovich praised the FBI's work. Foreign hackers frequently use wire fraud to target Americans, he said. He thanked the team that captured Vaid and admired the FBI's determination in these matters.
The court announced that Vaid will be sent to the Bureau of Customs and Immigration Enforcement for deportation when he's released. In addition, they've asked him to pay USD 1,236,470 in restitution. This amount equals the entire losses the victims experienced.
Shohini Sinha, the Salt Lake City FBI Special Agent in Charge, explained how the 'Phantom Hacker' strategy worked. The scammers impersonated tech support, financial advisors, and government workers. They used these disguises to sneak into the victims' computers and steal their personal details. Sinha pointed out that older people are becoming more and more targeted. This case was particularly shocking because Vaid flew overseas to collect the stolen money.
Brian Heino, the Sheriff of Flathead County, asked people to be vigilant and careful online. His advice was to never let strangers have access to your computer, bank accounts, or personal information. It's one way to stop these devastating scams.
One scam victim from Montana revealed how the scam affected them emotionally, leading to feelings of violation and withdrawal. A different victim, not from Montana, talked about the impact on their finances, resulting in a setback in plans to buy a new car and a loss of trust in people.
Legal papers have shown that a large company from India was behind stealing over a million dollars from elderly people in America. Investigation initiated by Glacier Bank's in February 2023, resulted in the detention of Vaid and Eddly Joseph, his partner in crime, when they came to Montana to get money from the victims. Prior to this, Joseph had already spent two years and nine months in jail for his role in the scam.
