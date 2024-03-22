Assam: Court Sentences Man to 20 Years for POCSO Act Violation

GUWAHATI: A court in Dhubri district of Assam has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused, identified as Sobur Ali Mondal, was also fined Rs 5,000 and if he fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

As per reports, the accused lured a 5-year-old girl into his house by giving her a chocolate. Mondal then touched her inappropriately and undressed her with malicious intentions.