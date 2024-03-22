Assam: Court Sentences Man to 20 Years for POCSO Act Violation

GUWAHATI: A court in Dhubri district of Assam has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The accused, identified as Sobur Ali Mondal, was also fined Rs 5,000 and if he fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional six months of simple imprisonment.
As per reports, the accused lured a 5-year-old girl into his house by giving her a chocolate. Mondal then touched her inappropriately and undressed her with malicious intentions.
When he tried to rape her, the victim started to scream after which the accused let her go. The girl went home and disclosed the incident to her mother.
On February 17, 2022, the victim’s mother filed an FIR against the accused in Fakirganj police station. Following the FIR, a case was registered against Mondal under section 376 AB of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the POCSO Act.
Meanwhile, the Gauhati High Court recently issued a notification for the adoption of practices for proceedings related to criminal appeals and revisions or criminal petitions filed under the POCSO Act in the high court and outlying Benches.
Before granting bail to a person who is accused of an offense triable under sub-Section (3) of Section 376 or Section 376-A8 or Section 376-DA or Section 376-DB of the Indian Penal Code, the High Court or the Court of Session shall give notice of the application for bail to the Public Prosecutor within a period of fifteen days from the date of receipt of the notice of such application; and (b) The Courts shall ensure that the Investigating Officer, in his writing, communicates to the informant or any person authorized by her that her presence is obligatory at the time of hearing of the application for bail to the person under sub-section (3) of Section 376 or Section 376-A8 or Section 376-DA or Section 376-DB of the Indian Penal Code
ALSO WATCH: