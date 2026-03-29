Conrad Sangma underscores governance stability as MDA marks eight-year milestone

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Marking eight years of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday outlined what he described as a trajectory of political stability, infrastructure-led expansion, and inclusive welfare delivery, asserting that sustained governance continuity has enabled the state to navigate challenges while building long-term development momentum.

Addressing a commemorative programme in Shillong, attended by Minister T D Shira and MLA and Government Chief Whip Dr C Lyngdoh, among others, the Chief Minister said the government’s vision has been to transform Meghalaya through collective effort. “Today, as we look back, we acknowledge both the challenges we faced and the opportunities we embraced. With the support of like-minded leaders and the people of the state, we have been able to create the momentum necessary to take Meghalaya forward,” he said.

Emphasising that stability has been central to governance, he said, “Without stability, development is not possible. Over the last eight years, we have ensured a stable political environment that has allowed us to pursue our vision and take decisions in the best interest of the state,” while noting that the government has laid a clear direction for future growth without claiming to have achieved everything.

Highlighting sectoral progress, Sangma said infrastructure development remains a key driver, with 1,576 projects in the Khasi region and nearly Rs 21,000 crore worth of projects in Jaintia Hills, alongside investments in roads, tourism infrastructure, and the New Shillong area.

Detailing welfare initiatives, he said, “Under the PRIME programme, approximately Rs 32.7 crore has been disbursed over the last five years. The homestay sector has received Rs 136 crore to boost tourism and local livelihoods, while Rs 40 crore has been invested in promoting grassroots music.” He added, “Environmental conservation has also been a priority, with Rs 120 crore allocated under the Green Meghalaya initiatives to support communities in preserving forests.”

He further stated that nearly one lakh students have benefited from the Chief Minister’s Scholarships amounting to Rs 60 crore, with additional outlays under CM Elevate, LIFCOM, and floriculture schemes taking welfare investments close to Rs 500 crore. “Only when we are able to carry everybody along will we see complete development,” he said.

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