Sikkim: 4 held in SDF leader assault case; Manhunt on for 3 more

GANGTOK: In a recent development, police have apprehended four people in connection with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader assault case.

Police have also launched a manhunt for three more people who are currently on the run.

The arrests were made by Melli police with three of them captured in the dense foliage of Kubindey forest and one held near Melli Gumpa.

The details regarding their identification and other matters will be revealed by the police over a press conference slated later today.