Sikkim: 4 held in SDF leader assault case; Manhunt on for 3 more
GANGTOK: In a recent development, police have apprehended four people in connection with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader assault case.
Police have also launched a manhunt for three more people who are currently on the run.
The arrests were made by Melli police with three of them captured in the dense foliage of Kubindey forest and one held near Melli Gumpa.
The details regarding their identification and other matters will be revealed by the police over a press conference slated later today.
The charges leveled against the accused are serious including attempted murder, causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons, mischief causing damage, and acts done by multiple individuals with a common intention.
Police have also detained six individuals believed to be involved in the alleged assault case. The detainees have been identified as Laxman Rai, Awan Tamang, Jiten Rai, David Rai, Saroj Thapa, and Karan Tamang.
Earlier on Friday, senior leader of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) KN Rai and spokesperson Dr Shiva Kumar Timshina were allegedly attacked by the party members of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) at Mazi Gaon in Melli.
The incident occurred at around 2:30 pm on Friday and has raised concerns about the state’s rule of law. The police have been alerted immediately after the incident.
Meanwhile, the opposition SDF has urged the Election Commission to enforce central rule ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
The SDF leader and former chief minister Pawan Chamling submitted a memorandum to the chief election commission on Monday claiming that the SKM members, allegedly supported by the state government, were assaulting the SDF workers.
Chamling stated that SDF workers were being prevented from engaging with the voters before the elections, creating an unfair playing field. The SDF also demanded the enforcement of central forces to guarantee transparent and impartial election campaigning.
ALSO WATCH: