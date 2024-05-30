Manipur Tragedy: 3 Lives Lost, Thousands Struggle in Devastating Floods

IMPHAL: In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old man died, and three others were left injured in a landslide triggered by heavy rain on Thonglang road in the Senapati district of Manipur.

Another 83-year-old woman drowned in the overflowing Senapati river. In Imphal, a 75-year-old man died from electrocution on Wednesday after he accidentally touched an electric pole during the rain.

The Imphal River overflowed, flooding many areas and causing water to enter hundreds of households in the Imphal Valley.

Flooding affected at least 86 areas in Imphal West district, including Khuman Lampak, Nagaram, Sagolband, Uripok, Keisamthong, and Paona, this was due to the Nambul River overflowing its banks.