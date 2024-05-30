Manipur Tragedy: 3 Lives Lost, Thousands Struggle in Devastating Floods
IMPHAL: In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old man died, and three others were left injured in a landslide triggered by heavy rain on Thonglang road in the Senapati district of Manipur.
Another 83-year-old woman drowned in the overflowing Senapati river. In Imphal, a 75-year-old man died from electrocution on Wednesday after he accidentally touched an electric pole during the rain.
The Imphal River overflowed, flooding many areas and causing water to enter hundreds of households in the Imphal Valley.
Flooding affected at least 86 areas in Imphal West district, including Khuman Lampak, Nagaram, Sagolband, Uripok, Keisamthong, and Paona, this was due to the Nambul River overflowing its banks.
Torrential rain caused the banks of the Imphal River to break near the Keirang, Khaban, and Lairiyenbam Leikei areas in the Imphal East district. This led to water flowing into several areas, flooding hundreds of houses.
Manu areas in Heingang and Khurai assembly constituencies in Imphal East district have been severely affected, with floodwater reaching chest level in many parts.
A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived in Imphal around 10 pm on Wednesday via a special Air Force flight to take charge of the rescue operations, as per officials.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that many people and livestock had been affected due to breachers in the riverbank in several areas.
He mentioned that all authorities concerned, including state government officials, security and NDRF personnel, and local volunteers, were working together to provide assistance to the affected people.
Meanwhile, officials reported that the Irang Bailey Bridge on NH 37, linking Imphal and Silchar, collapsed in Taobam village in Noney district. This caused a disruption in road communication.
The SO office of Imphal East district stated that due to the continuous rain over the past few days, several areas had been flooded. They mentioned that the police department, along with other agencies, was assisting in rescuing stranded individuals.
The statement also appealed to the public not to hinder rescue operations by gathering in large numbers in the affected areas.
