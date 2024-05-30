Assam Army Camp Attack: NIA Charges ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah, 5 others

GUWAHATI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge-sheet on Wednesday accusing ULFA-I Chief Paresh Barua, and five others of planning to attack army camps as part of agenda against India.

They are accused of committing various crimes in connection with a 2023 case involving a terrorist attack on an army camp in Assam by a banned terrorist organization, the NIA stated.

The statement read, “Myanmar-based United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), a banned terrorist outfit, had hatched the conspiracy and planned the execution of the attack, in which two motorcycle-borne youth had lobbed two grenades at the army camp in Kakopathar in Tinsukia district of Assam on the evening of 22nd November 2023.”