Assam Army Camp Attack: NIA Charges ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah, 5 others

GUWAHATI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge-sheet on Wednesday accusing ULFA-I Chief Paresh Barua, and five others of planning to attack army camps as part of agenda against India.
They are accused of committing various crimes in connection with a 2023 case involving a terrorist attack on an army camp in Assam by a banned terrorist organization, the NIA stated.
The statement read, “Myanmar-based United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), a banned terrorist outfit, had hatched the conspiracy and planned the execution of the attack, in which two motorcycle-borne youth had lobbed two grenades at the army camp in Kakopathar in Tinsukia district of Assam on the evening of 22nd November 2023.”
The attack, which aimed to harm or kill ary personal by carrying out multiple grenade attacks on army camps throughout the state, did not result in any injuries, as per the investigation agency.
The statement further stated, “In its charge sheet filed today before NIA special court, Guwahati, the agency has named Paresh Baruah, the self-styled (SS) chief of the banned organisation, along with SS Brigadier Arunudoy Dohutia, SS 2nd Lt Saurav Asom, SS Captain Abhijit Gogoi alias Aisheng Asom, and two others, identified as Parag Borah and Bijoy Moran, as the key conspirators and executors of the attack.”
Parag and Bijoy were arrested in early December last year in Tinsukia district, while the other suspects are currently evading capture.
The NIA stated that the charge sheet, which reveals a complex conspiracy orchestrated by the senior leaders of ULFA-I “from across the international border” has been filed under applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosives Substances Act.
The NIA investigations also revealed that ULFA-I had been using social media platforms to recruit vulnerable young people into the organization, after which they were trained for terrorist activities.
