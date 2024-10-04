Manipur Tragedy: Ukhrul Resident Dies Amidst Tensions; Police Hopeful for Weapon Recovery

UKHRUL: A victim of the deadly clash between two villages over a long-standing land dispute in Ukhrul district succumbed to the injuries at 8:40 AM on Thursday at JNIMS Hospital in Imphal. The victim was identified as YR Pamzeijo Ramlung, son of Mashangva from Hungpung Village.

The mortal remains of 6th MR Rifleman Worinmi Thumbra from Lunghar Village and YR Pamzeijo Ramlung were handed over to the respective family members after conducting post-mortem at the JNIMS mortuary.

On Wednesday, three persons including a 6th MR personnel are reportedly killed in the violent clashes while around 46 others are reportedly injured out of which many were evacuated for treatment in Imphal.

After the angry mob, that went on to rifle 21 firearms from the Ukhrul Police Station on Wednesday, a joint team of district police and Assam Rifles began a search operation.

According to sources, villagers from the Hunphun village were allegedly seen taking the weapons away.

Inspection General of Police Operations, IK Muivah is here in Ukhrul to assess the situation, as he met with both the villages.

Though the search operation hasn't yet begun, authorities do appear optimistic about the return of the stolen weapons to the police station. Two firearms snatched from 6th MR personnel have already been recovered.

It will do well to recall that the disputed over land between Hunphun and Hungpung villages dates back to 1929.

DIG Ningsen Worngam and SP Kamjong Ningshem Vashum immediately rushed to the spot on Wednesday when the news of the incident reached them and left for Imphal from Ukhrul on Thursday.

Violence On Ukhrul Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dinringam Kamei invoked section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, and was exercising emergency powers from 9:30 AM on 2 October, 2024.

This order would mean that government officials can now maintain law and order, and ensure that the essentials of life reach the local people; on the other hand, processions for weddings or for a burial will now have to be cleared by the appropriate authorities first.