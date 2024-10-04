Meghalaya: Man Arrested with 20 Suspected Stolen Mobile Phones

SHILLONG: Biru Boro, a 22-year-old from Nongkorla in Byrnihat, District Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya, has been arrested in connection with Sonapur Police Station Case No. 198/2024. He faces serious charges under Sections 303(2), 317(2), and 317(4) of the BNS.

The arrest took place at 15th Mile Byrnihat, where police recovered a substantial number of mobile phones, totaling 20, which are believed to be stolen. This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to address issues related to theft and illegal possession of property.

In addition to the mobile phones, Boro was riding a two-wheeler at the time of his apprehension, which has been registered under the number AS 15 U 9646.

This vehicle has also been seized for further investigation into its possible connections to criminal activities. The confiscation of both the mobile devices and the scooty indicates a thorough approach by the police in handling the case.

Among the seized mobile phones are various models and colors, including a Samsung Galaxy S-24, a Vivo Y1s, and an Oppo F21 Pro, along with several others from different brands like Redmi and POCO.

The conditions of these phones vary significantly; some are damaged, while others are locked or switched off, reflecting their suspicious nature. Notably, the devices include specific IMEI numbers, allowing for potential tracing of their origins.

According to police reports, Boro allegedly obtained these mobile phones from thieves and snatchers at the Khanapara flyover point.

This revelation raises concerns about organized crime in the area and highlights the need for continued vigilance from law enforcement to combat such activities effectively. The investigation into Boro's connections and the origins of the recovered items is expected to unfold in the coming days.