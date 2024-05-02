Manipur: Tribal body calls for May 3 shutdown for Martyrs' Remembrance Day

IMPHAL: The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) in Sadar Hills Kangpokpi district has announced a complete shutdown on May 3 to mark the one-year remembrance day of the martyrs.
The ceremony will take place at the Martyrs' Cemetery in Phaijang village, Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District, organized by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District, with the powerful slogan "You Sacrifice Your Today for Our Tomorrow."
The complete shutdown will start at midnight on May 2 and end at midnight on May 3.
As instructed by CoTU, the Kuki-Zo community will show unity and respect by raising black flags at their homes on May 3 for Remembrance Day.
They will also hold a candlelight vigil from 7 p.m. onward at their homes. Moreover, a similar candlelight vigil will take place along the National Highway from Gamgiphai to Taphou and in all market areas.
At the solemn noon session, a deep gun salute will honor the fallen members of the Kuki-Zo community, along with a candlelight vigil. The entire Kuki-Zo community will stand together in commemoration, dressed in solemn black clothing.
After the noon session program, CoTU leaders will deliver a memorandum regarding the Kuki-Zo's call for separate administration to the Prime Minister of India through the Deputy Commissioner of Kangpokpi.
During the observance of the Kuki-Zo Martyrs' one-year remembrance day, no other events will be held by Kuki-Zo individuals or organizations. Traveling, farming activities, and other activities are strictly prohibited.
All members of the Kuki-Zo community in the district are required to take part in the observation event, which is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 3:09 p.m. Additionally, those attending Remembrance Day are instructed to fly a black flag on their vehicles.
