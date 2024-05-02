Manipur: Tribal body calls for May 3 shutdown for Martyrs' Remembrance Day

IMPHAL: The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) in Sadar Hills Kangpokpi district has announced a complete shutdown on May 3 to mark the one-year remembrance day of the martyrs.

The Kuki-Zo community will solemnly honor the one-year remembrance day of the Kuki-Zo Martyrs, gathering under the theme "Be Strong and Courageous," inspired by Joshua 1:9.