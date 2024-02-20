Manipur: Tribal Organization in Manipur Retracts Call for Strike After Police Head Constable's Suspension

IMPHAL: Manipur witnessed a change of events recently when the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) cancelled a strike planned among government workers. The strike had initially been put forward as a reaction to a police superior being filmed with armed people and then suspended.
The ITLF has now given the green light for state government offices to open, saying it serves the public's best interests. The day prior had seen a drop in staff attendance in Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts after the ITLF suggested workers avoid their workplaces.
Despite office doors now open, the ITLF stood firm on their demands. They want the SP and DC to be replaced and the police head's suspension reversed, stating these issues are unresolved.
The announcement pointed out that the SP and DC had returned to the district, disregarding safety orders and at their own risk. The ITLF expressed their regret for the violence that took place at a government building in Churachandpur on February 15. They made it clear they had no prior awareness of the incident and pleaded against more violent acts, flagging repercussions for those participating in any confrontational activities.
The violent incident was triggered by Head Constable Siamlalpaul's suspension. He was seen in a shared video with shooters and village volunteers. After his suspension, Siamlalpaul was restricted to stay at the station without the freedom to leave, and his salary and perks also withheld.
The Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, expressed his dissatisfaction with the recent violence. He revealed that measures have been taken against someone who threatened the SP's life. He made note of the current work being done on the damaged DC bungalow, and pondered on the reasons behind this disorder, hinting at a possible hidden plan. The chief minister reassured the safety of all government files.
In light of the events, the Government of Manipur set a judicial probe in motion to look into this aggressive behavior. A detailed account is anticipated within the next month to shed light on the details and situations that led to this uproar. This event highlights the careful equilibrium that must be maintained among government decisions, tribal emotions, and upholding peace and law in the area.
