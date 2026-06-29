Manipur: TSA rejects KZC clarification, defends distinct tribal identity

IMPHAL: The Thadou Students’ Association (TSA) criticised the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) over its recent statements concerning the killing of six Naga civilians, including two pastors abducted from Leilon Vaiphei on May 13, alleging that the council had adopted contradictory positions that undermined public confidence.

The association referred to a press conference held by KZC chairman Henlianthang Vaiphei on June 25, during which he apologised “on behalf of my people” over the incident. TSA alleged that the council subsequently attempted to qualify the apology by describing it as a humanitarian gesture rather than an acceptance of responsibility. The association maintained that such a clarification weakened the credibility and sincerity of the apology.

TSA also objected to the continued use of the term “Kacha Naga” by the KZC, describing it as outdated and derogatory. It argued that the historical use of the term did not justify its continued application after changes in constitutional nomenclature and urged organisations to use respectful and contemporary terminology when referring to communities.

The association further challenged the KZC’s claim of representing all non-Naga tribal communities in Manipur. It asserted that the Constitution recognised several tribes, including the Thadou, as distinct Scheduled Tribes with separate identities, and stated that organisations functioning under the “Kuki” or “Kuki-Zo” banner could not claim to represent these constitutionally recognised communities without their consent.

TSA reiterated that the Thadou community possessed its own history, institutions and representative bodies, including the Thadou Inpi Manipur, and maintained that no organisation had the authority to issue statements or apologies on behalf of the community without explicit approval from its recognised leadership.

Calling for responsible leadership, the association urged all organisations to respect constitutional identities, avoid divisive terminology and promote peace through accountability, truth and mutual respect, a press release said.

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