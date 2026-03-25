Thadou Body Rejects Manipur CM's Meeting with Kuki-Zo Council as 'Political Deception'

Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM), the apex body of the Thadou community and the largest indigenous tribe of Manipur, on Tuesday issued a strong statement rejecting and condemning Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh's meeting with the "Kuki-Zo Council" (KZC) held in Guwahati, Assam, on March 21, 2026.

TIM described the meeting not as a peace initiative, but as a "calculated act of political deception" and selective appeasement of certain Kuki groups — one that it said amounted to a betrayal of the people of Manipur.

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