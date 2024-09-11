Mizoram Witnesses 948 Suicides in a Decade, 49 Cases This Year

AIZAWL: For ten years, Mizoram has reported an alarming number of suicides-at least 948 people have committed suicide. Of these, 154 were women.

These figures were revealed by the Superintendent of Police, Aizawl, Rahool Alwal at the World Suicide Prevention Day program on September 10, 2024.

The statistics available from 2014 to July 2024 indicate that 84% of those who died by suicide were males, while females contributed 16%. In the current year, 49 suicides have been recorded.

Data showed that 584 cases were from 20-39 years age group. In all, 201 suicides were found to be in the age group 40-59 years, 117 among 1-19 year age group, and 40 cases among those above 60 years of age.

September 10th, is observed every year as the Suicide Prevention Day since 2003, so as to create awareness and decrease the number of suicides taken place.

It is organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) in collaboration with the World Health Organization WHO and the World Federation for Mental Health WFMH. In 2011, awareness events took place on or around the same date in almost 40 countries.

According to the World Health Organization's mental health atlas of 2014, no low-income country had a national suicide prevention strategy. Fewer than 10% in lower-middle-income countries had such a strategy.

By contrast, nearly a third of upper-middle and high-income countries had national strategies for the prevention of suicide, a deep chasm regarding resources and emphasis on mental health across different income levels.