Manipur: Two Arrested for Spreading Fake Assault Rumors On Social Media

IMPHAL: Manipur police arrested two individuals for allegedly spreading rumors of a fake assault case on social media.
A video reportedly showing the assault and theft of 500 chicks in Phubala sparked serious concerns on social media.
The footage which showed some unknown persons dressed in black forcibly grabbing the chicks was thoroughly scrutinized by the Manipur Police, who eventually declared it to be a hoax.
A detailed investigation by the cops revealed the identities of the culprits as Iphamayum Ramijuddin, 30, and Heibokmayum Thoiba, 29, son of Abdul Hakim, both of whom hail from Kwakta, Ward No. 8. The duo have been held responsible for creating and circulating the fake video.
According to authorities, Ramijuddin confessed to making up the fabricated story, while Thoiba recorded and uploaded the video on social media.
Meanwhile, security forces conducted comprehensive search and area control operations across Manipur’s sensitive hill and valley districts on November 4.
The operations led to the seizure of large stockpiles of weapons and explosives from the Samukom area in Tengnoupal District.
To strengthen safety measures and ensure essential supply chains, security personnel kept a close watch on vehicular movements, securing the passage of 153 vehicles along the NH-37 and NH-2 highways.
Security convoys escorted essential supplies through critical routes, ensuring the delivery of goods impacted by instability.
Additionally, the establishment of 111 checkpoints across various districts, spanning both hills and valleys, indicated an intensified police presence.
Law enforcement arrested six individuals at these checkpoints due to suspected violations, underscoring the authorities' commitment to maintaining law and order amid rising tensions.
