Manipur: Two Arrested for Spreading Fake Assault Rumors On Social Media

IMPHAL: Manipur police arrested two individuals for allegedly spreading rumors of a fake assault case on social media.

A video reportedly showing the assault and theft of 500 chicks in Phubala sparked serious concerns on social media.

The footage which showed some unknown persons dressed in black forcibly grabbing the chicks was thoroughly scrutinized by the Manipur Police, who eventually declared it to be a hoax.

A detailed investigation by the cops revealed the identities of the culprits as Iphamayum Ramijuddin, 30, and Heibokmayum Thoiba, 29, son of Abdul Hakim, both of whom hail from Kwakta, Ward No. 8. The duo have been held responsible for creating and circulating the fake video.