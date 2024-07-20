Meghalaya: 36 Students Trapped in Turbulent Bangladesh

SHILLONG: Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has confirmed that 36 students from Meghalaya are currently stranded in Bangladesh because of violent protests over reservation issues there. These students are studying at Eastern Medical College in Bangladesh.

The Meghalaya government has successfully brought back more than 405 students from Bangladesh through the Dawki land port in the West Jaintia Hills District.

Among those evacuated, 80 are from Meghalaya, 131 from other Indian states, 249 from Nepal, and 8 from Bhutan. Additionally, four tourists have also been evacuated.