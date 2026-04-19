Manipur: Two Naga civilians shot dead in Ukhrul district

IMPHAL: Two members of the Naga community were shot dead on Saturday along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2) in Manipur after unidentified armed assailants opened fire on vehicles travelling toward Ukhrul district. Police in Imphal identified the victims as Chinaoshang Shokwungnao (45) and Yaruingam Vashum (42). Shokwungnao was the son of a retired Indian Army personnel from the Naga Regiment and hailed from Tashar village, while Vashum belonged to Kharasom village. Authorities have since deployed additional security forces to the area and launched a combing operation to track down those responsible.

The Working Committee of the Tangkhul Naga Long, a key body representing the Tangkhul Naga community, strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a brutal act against civilians. The organisation alleged that Kuki militant groups operating under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the government were behind the incident. According to the group, both victims died instantly at the scene.

In its statement, the Tangkhul Naga Long claimed that the attack took place near Yaolen Kuki village when a convoy of six civilian vehicles, carrying passengers including women, children, and sick individuals, was travelling from Imphal to Ukhrul. The convoy had reportedly passed through Mahadev and Litan villages under security escort, but the assault occurred soon after the escort team turned back. The attackers allegedly used snipers and other long-range weapons to target the vehicles.

The organisation also criticized security forces, accusing them of failing to prevent such incidents and alleging that their inaction has emboldened militant groups. It questioned whether the lack of effective operations was due to incompetence or complicity. The statement further noted that tensions between the Tangkhul Nagas and Kuki groups have escalated since early February, with multiple reported attacks in areas such as Litan, Laho, Sinakeithei, Sikibung, and Thawai.

The incident came just a day after the state's Chief Minister visited Ukhrul and assured enhanced highway security, including road opening patrols and escorts. The Tangkhul Naga Long said the latest attack raises serious concerns about the effectiveness of those assurances and has demanded immediate combing operations in Yaolen and nearby areas. (IANS)

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