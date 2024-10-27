Manipur: Two PLA Cadres Nabbed Along Indo-Myanmar Border, Arms Recovered

IMPHAL: Two cadres of the proscribed outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested by the Assam Rifles in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Saturday.

Acting on reliable intelligence, the troops laid a trap near Border Pillars 86/87 in the Moreinthel, Yangoupokpi, and Songtang regions, leading to their apprehension, following which, they were handed over to Pallel Police Station.

The two PLA cadres have been identified as N Priyo Singh (21) and S Devjit Singh (21) and the duo were nabbed while attempting to infiltrate into Manipur from neighbouring Myanmar.