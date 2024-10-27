Manipur: Two PLA Cadres Nabbed Along Indo-Myanmar Border, Arms Recovered

IMPHAL: Two cadres of the proscribed outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested by the Assam Rifles in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Saturday.
Acting on reliable intelligence, the troops laid a trap near Border Pillars 86/87 in the Moreinthel, Yangoupokpi, and Songtang regions, leading to their apprehension, following which, they were handed over to Pallel Police Station.
The two PLA cadres have been identified as N Priyo Singh (21) and S Devjit Singh (21) and the duo were nabbed while attempting to infiltrate into Manipur from neighbouring Myanmar.
Earlier on Friday, one cadre of the outlawed Prepak (Pro) was apprehended by the security forces from Yanghoubung village near the India-Myanmar border, an officer said.
The arrested cadre of the banned Prepak (Pro) was identified as Robert Lalhahdam, and a rifle was found from his possession, he said.
Meanwhile, security forces recovered five rifles, one country-made mortar, four detonators and two grenades during a search operation at the foothills of Thangjing ridge in forest areas of Teijang village in Manipur's Churachandpur district.
Another search operation at the foothills of Tentha Tuwaband areas in Thoubal district resulted in the recovery of six arms and ammunition, the official added.