Manipur unrest: Students stage demonstration, meet Governor & CM seeking restoration of peace

Imphal: Thousands of students belonging to various schools and colleges on Monday staged a demonstration in front of Manipur Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Raj Bhavan, to protest the rising violence in the state.

The student leaders also separately met Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and urged them to take steps for immediate restoration of peace and normalcy. The Chief Minister later in a post on X said: “Had a fruitful meeting with the students of Imphal College and Ibotonsana Higher Secondary School at my Secretariat. They voiced their concerns regarding the ongoing disturbances in our state, and I truly value their input.

“We had a constructive discussion about the challenges they are facing and the impact on their education. I want to assure all students that we are committed to addressing these issues. The voices of our youths are important, and together, we will strive for a better future for Manipur.”

Earlier, the students during the demonstrations in front of the CM’s secretariat and Raj Bhavan, raised slogans in favour of maintaining the territorial and administrative integrity of Manipur.

The students demanded strong action against those who are killing innocent people by using drones, remotely controlled bombs and sophisticated weapons. The students wearing their school and college uniform were heard raising slogans like “Long Live Manipur”, “Resign all incompetent MLAs”, and “Give Unified Command charge to the state government”.

They also expressed their anger against the administration and various authorities in “inept handling of the situation of the state”.

The students also demanded the withdrawal of additional central forces deployed to manage the ongoing ethnic violence, citing their “failure to restore peace despite the conflict persisting for over a year and a half”.

Their anger was directed at both the central and state governments, holding them responsible for failing to resolve the ethnic crisis of the state.

Meanwhile, in view of the prevailing law and order situation, the Education Department of the Manipur government closed all the government, government-aided and private schools across the state on Monday and Tuesday. Last week, the violence escalated in the trouble-torn state, killing at least nine people, including women and elderly persons and injuring over 20 people, by suspected militants in different districts.

Combined security forces comprising Assam Rifles, Central Armed Police Forces and Manipur police also intensified their counter-insurgency operations across the state to nab the militants.

Also Read: Tripura police contributes over Rs 23 lakhs to provide aid for flood-affected people

Also Watch: