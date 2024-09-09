Tripura police contributes over Rs 23 lakhs to provide aid for flood-affected people

Agartala: To aid flood-affected people in Tripura, Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan, on behalf of all ranks of the state police, handed over Rs 23 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

In a statement, DGP Amitabh Ranjan expressed his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all the department’s personnel for their noble initiative in supporting this humanitarian cause.

CM Manik Saha on X expressed his gratitude to all the staff of the police department for their contribution.

“I express my gratitude and thanks to all the staff of the department for this auspicious initiative,” CM Manik Saha said on X.

Earlier on Friday, CM Saha announced a special package of Rs 564 crore for the flood-affected areas and people in the state.

On the third day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, CM Saha said that Members of this Assembly are aware that the recent floods in the state have caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, power transmission lines, agriculture, gardens, cultivable agricultural land, fish ponds, dams, animal resources, and houses.

“National highways, state roads, and rural roads were flooded, and ponds, reservoirs, and farmlands were inundated with silt and water. The initial estimate of damage due to the flood is about Rs 14,247 crore. District magistrates and line departmental officers assessed the actual damage at the field level. After assessing the actual damage, the state government will submit a memorandum to the Union Home Ministry requesting additional funds for relief and rehabilitation,” said CM Saha.

He further informed that considering the severity of the damage caused by the recent floods, the state government has decided to announce a financial package for immediate relief and recovery work across various sectors.

Following continuous rainfall and unprecedented floods since August 19 in the state, 31 people have lost their lives, and over 72,000 people have been displaced till September 5, according to a press release by the State Relief, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department.

