Manipur: Uttar Pradesh ATM Robbery Gang Apprehended in Manipur

IMPHAL: In an important breakthrough Manipur police apprehended a gang of ATM robbers. These individuals originated from Uttar Pradesh. This arrest put an end to their fraudulent activities in the Northeastern state.

Allegedly, the gang was made up of four members. They had been involved in many ATM robberies. These criminals manipulated card reading devices. They siphoned off significant amounts of money.

Manipur authorities in Imphal announced the arrests. The gang's modus operandi was revealed. Their tactics involved meddling with ATMs primarily in the city of Imphal. They also aimed at the Manipur State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) ATM. It is located in the bustling Thangal Keithel area of Imphal city. This recent action led to their capture.

Manipur police's prompt intervention was key. They acted on an intelligence tip. It enabled them to intercept the gang during their final attempt at the Thangal Keithel ATM Booth. The apprehension operation was feasible due to a First Information Report (FIR). The FIR was filed by the Branch Manager of MSCB with the city police station's officer-in-charge.

A complaint was lodged indicating that gang members were purportedly entangled in numerous fraudulent cash withdrawals. These withdrawals were from an ATM stationed at the Imphal branch of the bank. The illicit activities transpired within the span of three months. This was from February to April 2024. It is proposed that accused individuals unlawfully extracted a total of Rs 398,000. This extraction occurred in a short duration.

These individuals were presented before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Imphal West district. The court's order was issued last Thursday. The individuals were remanded to judicial custody for five days. The end of the remand period is May 6. The people arrested were identified as Narendra Pratap (30) Himansu Singh (30) Ajeet Singh (24) and Sarvesh Singh (28).

The individuals accused face multiple charges. These are as defined by several sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The charges encompass theft in a structure. It also includes dishonestly prying open containers holding property. Additional charges are for an attempt to perpetrate offenses. These offenses may be punishable by life imprisonment or other sentences. They are also accused of engaging in acts. These were done by several individuals to aid a shared motive. At the same time, charges were also established under relevant sections of Arms Act.