Manipur Violence: 67,000 Displaced Due to Ethnic Conflict, Report Finds

IMPHAL: A new report from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre in Geneva says that ethnic violence in Manipur, which began on May 3, 2023, has forced 67,000 people in the state to leave their homes.

The report states that displacement linked to conflict and violence has risen in other parts of the region, primarily due to increasing communal tensions in Manipur, a northeastern state of India. These tensions were largely triggered by the state's high court requesting recommendations in March to be sent to the central government to recognize the Meitei community as a "scheduled tribe," an official status aimed at safeguarding minorities from marginalization. This call was met with opposition from other local scheduled tribes, including the Kukis. Land disputes were also cited as a fundamental factor driving these tensions.