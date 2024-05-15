Mizoram: Boys Shine Bright with 74% Pass Rate; Outperforms Girls in Class 10 Board Exams

AIZAWL: In the recent High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam results declared by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Tuesday, boys achieved a pass percentage of 74.38%, while girls got 72.48%.
Last year, boys had a pass percentage of 71.99%, while girls had 70.40%. This year, the Class-10 board exam took place between February and March.
Deficit schools, which get regular government grants, did better than other schools in the Class-10 board exam, achieving a record 91.2% pass rate.
Out of the total 18,995 enrolled students, 18,561 students took the Class-10 board exam, including 9,907 girls. A total of 73.37% of these students (6,437 boys and 7,181 girls) passed the exam, which is a two percent increase from the previous year.
Out of the top ten students, 14 were selected, with eight being girls.
A boy named Lalmoipuia Lawmzual from St. Paul Higher Secondary School in Aizawl scored the highest marks in the exam, securing 485 out of 500 full marks.
Vanlalmuanpuii and H. Lalsangpuia, also from St. Paul Higher Secondary School, secured the second and third positions, respectively. Vanlalmuanpuii scored 480 marks, while Lalsangpuia scored 478 out of 500.
Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revealed the highly-anticipated results of the Senior School Certificate Examination (Class 12) for the 2024 academic year.
Published on Monday May 13, the results are accessible for all exam participants. Remarkably over 24,000 students achieved scores above 95%. Further an impressive count of more than 1.16 lakh secured marks beyond 90%, these results display a spectrum of academic achievements.
CBSE's official statistics point to a positive pass percentage trend. Approximately 87.98% of students successfully passed the board exam.
This percentage marks a significant 0.65 percentage point increase compared to the prior year. A total of 1633,730 students registered for class 12 board exam. Among these 16,21224 actually appeared for the exam. There were a commendable 14,26420 students who triumphed in their academic pursuits.
Out of the 18,561 candidates who took the exam, 4,837 students failed, including 2,667 girls.
1,332 students passed with distinction, 3,801 in the first division, 5,564 in the second division, and 2,921 in the third division.
A total of 106 students, including 59 girls, will have a chance to take a compartmental exam in one subject.
ALSO WATCH: