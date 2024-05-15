Mizoram: Boys Shine Bright with 74% Pass Rate; Outperforms Girls in Class 10 Board Exams

AIZAWL: In the recent High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam results declared by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Tuesday, boys achieved a pass percentage of 74.38%, while girls got 72.48%.

Last year, boys had a pass percentage of 71.99%, while girls had 70.40%. This year, the Class-10 board exam took place between February and March.

Deficit schools, which get regular government grants, did better than other schools in the Class-10 board exam, achieving a record 91.2% pass rate.