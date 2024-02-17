Assam: Three minor girls reported missing from Mariani

GUWAHATI: Another incident of missing girls came to light after three minors were reported missing from Mariani in the Jorhat district of Assam.

Reportedly, the minor girls were reported missing since Friday night.

The missing girls were identified as Sweety Sarkar (16), Bidya Sarkar (11), and Harshita Basak (17), as per reports.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated to locate the minors.