Assam: Three minor girls reported missing from Mariani

GUWAHATI: Another incident of missing girls came to light after three minors were reported missing from Mariani in the Jorhat district of Assam.
Reportedly, the minor girls were reported missing since Friday night.
The missing girls were identified as Sweety Sarkar (16), Bidya Sarkar (11), and Harshita Basak (17), as per reports.
Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated to locate the minors.
Earlier today, reports surfaced regarding the disappearance of two underage girls in Mariani since Monday.
Sources have identified the missing girls as Anushka Koch, residing in Kalyanpur no. 1, and Gayatri Sutia, residing in Kalyanpur no. 2.
According to reports, the pair left their homes on Monday and has not yet returned.
It should be noted that Gayatri was a candidate for the ongoing HSLC examination, which started on Friday.
On February 15, 2024, two school girls were rescued safely after they disappeared from the Noonmati area in Guwahati on Valentine’s Day.
The duo went missing near Durga Raas temple in Tihu in Nalbari district.
It was later revealed that the disappearance of the girls was related to a love affair as one of the girls was allegedly having an affair with a boy named Madhav Das.
The girls reportedly fled to Hatkhola in Tihu to meet Madhav on Valentine’s Day. They were taken by the latter’s friend Arun Das.
As per reports, the duo spent the night at the house of Arun’s sister and the following morning they sent a message through WhatsApp to their parents stating that they were safe and had fled willingly.
In their message, they also asked their parents not to search for them.
Police later rescued the girls from Noonmati and arrested Madhav Das and Arun Das in connection with the case.
Earlier on August, three college-going girls from three villages went missing from Golakganj in Dhubri district of Assam on the same day.
