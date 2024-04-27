Manipur Violence: CM Singh Condemns Attack on CRPF Personnel in Bishnupur

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh criticized the attack on Indian security forces that resulted in the unfortunate death of two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the Naransena area of Bishnupur district.
Singh described the assault as a cowardly act against the dedicated security forces who are working tirelessly to uphold peace and stability in the state.
He pledged that their sacrifice would be remembered.
CM Singh wrote, “Strongly condemn the assault carried out against the Indian security forces, resulting in the tragic loss of two CRPF personnel in the Naransena area of Bishnupur district. Such actions demonstrate cowardice against dedicated security personnel who work tirelessly day and night to uphold peace and stability in the state. Their sacrifice will not go in vain.”
Earlier, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were allegedly killed in a suspected militant attack in Bishnupur area of Manipur.
The attack started at midnight and lasted 2:25 am on Saturday.
The CRPF personnel who were attacked belonged to the 128 Battalion stationed in the Naransena area of Bishnupur district in Manipur.
According to sources, armed groups allegedly shot towards a village in the Naransena area, which falls under the Moirang police station’s jurisdiction in Bishnupur district.
The bomb fired by the armed groups landed and exploded inside the outpost of the B/128 Battalion of the CRPF at Narensena.
The explosion caused injuries to four CRPF personnel identified as Guard Jadav Das, Guard N Sarkar, Guard Arup Saini, and Guard Aftab Hussain.
Unfortunately, N Sarkar and Arup Saini later succumbed to their injuries.
