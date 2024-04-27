Tripura Elections: 3 Govt Employees Suspended for MCC Violation

AGARTALA: AT least, three government officials in Tripura were suspended for breaking the rules during the election for the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency.

The Tripura Chief Electoral Officer's office issued a statement confirming the suspensions for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

One of those suspended is Prabajika Roy, a teacher at Kulai SB School in Ambassa, Dhalai district, Tripura.

Roy, who is currently working at Lambuchara High School in Kamalpur subdivision, Dhalai district, Tripura, was assigned as the First Polling Officer for the Surma (SC) assembly constituency polling station.