Tripura Elections: 3 Govt Employees Suspended for MCC Violation

AGARTALA: AT least, three government officials in Tripura were suspended for breaking the rules during the election for the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency.
The Tripura Chief Electoral Officer's office issued a statement confirming the suspensions for violating the Model Code of Conduct.
One of those suspended is Prabajika Roy, a teacher at Kulai SB School in Ambassa, Dhalai district, Tripura.
Roy, who is currently working at Lambuchara High School in Kamalpur subdivision, Dhalai district, Tripura, was assigned as the First Polling Officer for the Surma (SC) assembly constituency polling station.
She broke the rules by talking to the media while pretending to represent a political party.
As a result, she has been suspended from her job temporarily. This decision was made based on the suggestion of the returning officer for the Tripura East (ST) parliamentary constituency.
Additionally, Sameer Ranjan Deb, a teacher at Bishalgarh English Medium School, and Rifleman (GD) Subhankar Debroy from the 10th Battalion of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), have also been suspended for breaking the election rules.
Meanwhile, despite the scorching heat, over 80 per cent of the 14 lakh voters cast their votes in the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency where polling was held under a heavy security cover on Friday.
The police said that no untoward incident was reported during polling from the tribal reserve parliamentary constituency.
Election officials said that heavy security arrangements were made for the Tripura East seat spread across six districts to thwart any incidents of violence.
Around 1,050 voters in the tribal-dominated Raima Valley refused to cast their votes in protest against the bad road conditions and poor water supply in their area. However, after being persuaded by senior officials, the angry voters agreed to vote.
The other Lok Sabha seat in the state - Tripura West - went to the polls in the first phase on April 19, recording a turnout of around 82 percent. The by-election to the Ramnagar Assembly constituency was also held on April 19.
