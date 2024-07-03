Manipur Violence Declining, Schools Reopen Across Regions: PM Modi Breaks Silence

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is working to bring the situation in Manipur under control.
He mentioned that more than 11,000 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed and over 500 people have been arrested related to the unrest in Manipur.
PM Modi said that reports suggest the violence in Manipur is decreasing, and schools have reopened in most parts of the state. Efforts are ongoing to restore complete peace.
Modi said that the central and state governments were actively engaging with all stakeholders to restore peace.
Prime Minister Modi warned those trying to provoke more violence that their actions would eventually be rejected by the people of Manipur.
The PM mentioned that the Congress party had imposed President's Rule in Manipur 10 times when it was in power. He noted that his government has not taken such actions.
Modi mentioned that a similar situation occurred in Manipur in 1993 and that the unrest lasted for five years. He pointed out that the state had experienced President's Rule 10 times during the Congress era, but his government had not taken such measures.
The Prime Minister expressed his commitment to ensuring peace in Manipur and asked for cooperation and suggestions from all stakeholders to help with the restoration efforts.
He made these remarks about Manipur only after the opposition parties, led by the Congress, walked out of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, July 3.
The Prime Minister's speech in the Rajya Sabha was interrupted by disruptions from opposition members, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The protesting MPs shouted slogans demanding that the Leader of Opposition be given a chance to speak in the upper house of Parliament.
Later, MPs from the Congress-led INDIA bloc in the Rajya Sabha staged a walkout in protest. The Prime Minister interrupted his speech to condemn the opposition's actions, accusing them of avoiding the truth. "They are fleeing because they cannot confront the truth," he said.
