Manipur Violence Declining, Schools Reopen Across Regions: PM Modi Breaks Silence

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is working to bring the situation in Manipur under control.

He mentioned that more than 11,000 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed and over 500 people have been arrested related to the unrest in Manipur.

PM Modi said that reports suggest the violence in Manipur is decreasing, and schools have reopened in most parts of the state. Efforts are ongoing to restore complete peace.