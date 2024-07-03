Uttarakhand: Youth Reunites with Family 16 Years After Being Abducted

DEHRADUN: A young man who was kidnapped at the age of nine has been reunited with his parents after 16 years in Dehradun.
Monu Sharma came to the Dehradun police headquarters on June 25, asking the police to help him find his family. He explained that he had been abducted from his home and taken to Rajasthan, where he was forced to graze cattle.
With the help of a truck driver who helped him escape, he finally managed to return to Uttarakhand.
The young man told the police that he remembered his father ran a grocery shop and that he lived with his parents and three sisters in Dehradun.
However, he couldn't remember his real name, his address, or the names of any of his family members.
After reporting the case, the police arranged food and lodging for the young man. They then shared his information with all the police stations and asked them to help find his parents. The police also used social media to try to locate his family.
Finally, an elderly woman named Asha Sharma, the wife of Kapil Dev Sharma from Banjarawala, came to the police headquarters after reading a news article about the young man in a local newspaper.
SSP Ajay Singh said that Asha Sharma told them her son had disappeared from home in 2008. They had searched for him all over Uttarakhand and even in Uttar Pradesh but couldn't find him.
The young man was then introduced to the woman, who shared several stories from the past. Eventually, the young man recognized her as his mother and joyfully hugged her. The woman thanked the police for bringing her son back after 16 years.
ALSO WATCH: