Uttarakhand: Youth Reunites with Family 16 Years After Being Abducted

DEHRADUN: A young man who was kidnapped at the age of nine has been reunited with his parents after 16 years in Dehradun.

Monu Sharma came to the Dehradun police headquarters on June 25, asking the police to help him find his family. He explained that he had been abducted from his home and taken to Rajasthan, where he was forced to graze cattle.

With the help of a truck driver who helped him escape, he finally managed to return to Uttarakhand.