Manipur Violence: Explosion Shakes National Highway 2 in Kangpokpi

IMPHAL: In a shocking incident, a powerful explosion on the National Highway2 near Saparmeina in Kangpokpi district took place around 12:25 am on Wednesday.
Preliminary reports indicate that no one was hurt in the explosion, but the highway suffered significant damage, including the formation of three large craters.
This has made it difficult for commuters to travel along the road. Meanwhile, restrictions have been placed on the movement of heavy vehicles on the highway.
The tribal organization has criticized the attack and has scheduled an emergency meeting early this morning. After the meeting, they will decide on any further actions regarding the incident.
There was a new outbreak of violence in the neighboring areas of Kangpokpi and Imphal West district. Armed miscreants launched an attack from Phaileng Village in Kahngpokpi district. They also fired several gunshots.
The attack targeted the area around the Sekmai River, where many laborers were working. The sudden attack caused panic among the workers, who fled the area.
So far, there have been no reported deaths or injuries. The gunfight continued late into the evening without showing any signs of stopping.
The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, condemned the ongoing aggression in response to the increasing violence.
Ng. Lun Kipgen, the Media Cell Coordinator of CoTU, criticized the recent attack on Phaileng-Luwangsanggol villages. He described it as an attempt to improve their damaged reputation after interfering in the recently concluded first phase of the Lok Sabha Polls.
Kigpen highlighted the events of April 14 at Phailengmoi, calling it one of the worst human rights violations in recent history.
Kipgen expressed disappointment at the authorities' failure to take action after the Phailengmol incident. He stated that this lack of action had emboldened armed troublemakers, leading to another attack on the Kuki-Zo community just a week later.