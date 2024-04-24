Manipur Violence: Explosion Shakes National Highway 2 in Kangpokpi

IMPHAL: In a shocking incident, a powerful explosion on the National Highway2 near Saparmeina in Kangpokpi district took place around 12:25 am on Wednesday.

Preliminary reports indicate that no one was hurt in the explosion, but the highway suffered significant damage, including the formation of three large craters.

This has made it difficult for commuters to travel along the road. Meanwhile, restrictions have been placed on the movement of heavy vehicles on the highway.