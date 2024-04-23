Manipur Violence: US State Dept Report Flags “Significant Abuses”

IMPHAL: In its annual reports on human rights, the United States State Department stated that serious abuses were happening in Manipur.
As per the report, the US State Department stated that more than 60, 000 people were forced to leave their homes in Manipur between May and November last year.
Additionally, the report mentioned that more than 200 people died in intense clashes between the tribal Kuki-Zo and the main Meitei communities in Manipur.
These clashes followed a court decision suggesting that the main Meitei communities should receive Scheduled Tribe (ST) privileges.
Also, the US State Department’s report on human rights highlighted “attacks” on minorities, journalists, and people expressing dissent throughout India.
The report also claimed that there were many occasions when the government and its supporters allegedly pressured or harassed media organizations critical of the government.
In its assessment, the US also stated that religious minorities in India have reported experiencing discrimination, including calls for violence and the spreading of false information.
Senior US official Robert S Gilchrist stressed the importance of respecting human rights obligations. He called on the Indian government to interact with civil society representatives and address their concerns in a meaningful way.
“We strongly encourage India to fulfill its human rights obligations and commitments,” said Robert S Gilchrist, a senior official from the US Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.
Gilchrist also said, “We regularly meet with civil society representatives in both the US and India to hear their views. These perspectives help shape the human rights report. We encourage the Indian government to consult and meet regularly with civil society organizations that represent a variety of people.”
