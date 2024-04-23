Manipur Violence: US State Dept Report Flags “Significant Abuses”

IMPHAL: In its annual reports on human rights, the United States State Department stated that serious abuses were happening in Manipur.

As per the report, the US State Department stated that more than 60, 000 people were forced to leave their homes in Manipur between May and November last year.

Additionally, the report mentioned that more than 200 people died in intense clashes between the tribal Kuki-Zo and the main Meitei communities in Manipur.