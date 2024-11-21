Manipur Violence: Loot And Arson At MLA's Residence As Tensions Escalate

IMPHAL: Tensions flared in Manipur as a mob stormed into the residence of BJP MLA RK Imp Singh in Imphal West, ransacking the property and looting valuables estimated at Rs. 1.5 crore, including cash and jewelry.

The incident, part of a wave of escalating violence, comes amidst public outrage over the recent abduction and killing of six individuals in Jiribam. Protesters targeted multiple political leaders’ homes, demanding justice and immediate action.

Demonstrators destroyed all temporary buildings, set fire to cars, and vandalized houses as hostilities escalated to the Imphal Valley. To restore order, a curfew was enforced in several areas, including Imphal East and West, after the security forces used tear gas shells to scatter the crowds.