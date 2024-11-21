Manipur Violence: Loot And Arson At MLA's Residence As Tensions Escalate

IMPHAL: Tensions flared in Manipur as a mob stormed into the residence of BJP MLA RK Imp Singh in Imphal West, ransacking the property and looting valuables estimated at Rs. 1.5 crore, including cash and jewelry.
The incident, part of a wave of escalating violence, comes amidst public outrage over the recent abduction and killing of six individuals in Jiribam. Protesters targeted multiple political leaders’ homes, demanding justice and immediate action.
Demonstrators destroyed all temporary buildings, set fire to cars, and vandalized houses as hostilities escalated to the Imphal Valley. To restore order, a curfew was enforced in several areas, including Imphal East and West, after the security forces used tear gas shells to scatter the crowds.
The assault on RK Imo Singh, the son-in-law of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, is indicative of the villagers' mounting discontent with the way the murders have been handled. To stop the disturbance from spreading, internet services were cut off in a number of places.
Protesters requested that officials arrest the offenders within 24 hours and urged for a speedy settlement. They also called for the state's Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) to be repealed and for military action against extremists.
Since tensions are still high, the state government has asked the central government to step in. With demonstrators stepping up their calls for justice and accountability, the developing crisis highlights Manipur's precarious law and order situation.
ALSO READ: Schools In Manipur’s Valley Districts To Remain Closed From November 21-23 Due To Student Safety
ALSO WATCH: