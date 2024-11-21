Schools In Manipur’s Valley Districts To Remain Closed From November 21-23 Due To Student Safety

IMPHAL: The Directorate of Education-Schools, Manipur has announced the closure of schools in valley districts from November 21 to 23, prioritizing student safety amidst ongoing security concerns.

The government has assured that all necessary measures will be implemented to ensure the safety of the students during this period.

“All schools of the state, Government, Government Aided, Private Unaided and Central Schools situated at the valley districts will stay closed on the 21st, 22nd and 23 of November, 2024 keeping in mind the safety of students,” the order stated.

The state government authorized this decision following discussions with the Home Department, as stated in an order signed by L. Nandakumar Singh, Director of Education for Manipur.