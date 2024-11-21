Schools In Manipur’s Valley Districts To Remain Closed From November 21-23 Due To Student Safety

IMPHAL: The Directorate of Education-Schools, Manipur has announced the closure of schools in valley districts from November 21 to 23, prioritizing student safety amidst ongoing security concerns.
The government has assured that all necessary measures will be implemented to ensure the safety of the students during this period.
“All schools of the state, Government, Government Aided, Private Unaided and Central Schools situated at the valley districts will stay closed on the 21st, 22nd and 23 of November, 2024 keeping in mind the safety of students,” the order stated.
The state government authorized this decision following discussions with the Home Department, as stated in an order signed by L. Nandakumar Singh, Director of Education for Manipur.
The schools have been directed to publish the order on their official websites. Additionally, Zonal Education Officers and school heads are required to take the necessary actions in response.
Meanwhile, the Manipur government on Wednesday announced an extension of the suspension of mobile internet and data services for an additional three days in seven affected districts.
A slight improvement in the law and order situation can be seen as the curfew was relaxed for five hours in four Imphal Valley districts, similar to the previous day.
After the outbreak of violence and attacks by the mobs in valley districts, including Imphal East and Imphal West on November 16, the situation in the state escalated following the discovery of six bodies belonging to three missing women and three children in Jiribam district on November 15 and 16.
Vineet Joshi, Chief Secretary, ordered a two day suspension of mobile internet and data services in seven affected districts.
ALSO READ: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Pledges Justice for Victims of Jiribam Attack
ALSO WATCH: