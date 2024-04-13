Mizoram: Police arrests 3 HPC-D Militants in Kolasib district

AIZAWL: Mizoram police’s special operations team from the Criminal Investigation Department (Special Branch) recently captured three militants from the Lalhmingthanga Sanate faction of the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic), according to a statement released by the police on Friday.

The three accused were identified as Zarzova (47) and Lalmuankima (34), both from Mauchar village in Aizawl district, and Lalropianga (38) from Thingpuikuol in Manipur's Pherzawl district of Mizoram.

The arrests took place in Saipum village, Kolasib district, Mizoram, for extorting money from non-local traders on a highway between Tuirial Hydroelectric Power Dam near Saipum and Mauchar on March 25.